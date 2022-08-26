GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

