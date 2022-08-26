GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

