Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,085 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 695,166 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.06 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

