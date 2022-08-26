Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EDR opened at 23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of 24.57.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.