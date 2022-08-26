GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,751,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 201.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Outlook Therapeutics

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

