Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

CF opened at $117.40 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.