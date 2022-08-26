RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in RadNet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in RadNet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RadNet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Trading Up 1.0 %

RDNT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.