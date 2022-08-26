GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 30,488 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 124,249 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.