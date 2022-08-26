Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,253 shares during the period.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAAP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

