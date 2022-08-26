ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,912 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
Antero Resources stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $48.80.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
