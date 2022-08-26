ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

