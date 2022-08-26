Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.