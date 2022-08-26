Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

