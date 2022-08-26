GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $465,000 Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -25.51%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

