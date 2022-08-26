ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

