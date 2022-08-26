Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

