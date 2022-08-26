ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

