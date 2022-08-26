ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.