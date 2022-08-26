Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $893,354.76 and $102.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,377.64 or 0.99868431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00057578 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00221931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00148430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00233133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00059190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,946,325 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

