Penguin Finance Price Tops $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
