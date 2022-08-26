Hush Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $480,030.97 and approximately $433.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00308442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00118980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

