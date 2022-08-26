Potentiam Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $372,507.48 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Potentiam has a market cap of $372,507.48 and $18,646.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

