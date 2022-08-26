Aloha (ALOHA) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aloha has a market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,403.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00081268 BTC.

Aloha Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

