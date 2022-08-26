Nerva (XNV) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,712.28

Nerva (XNV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Nerva has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $94,712.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,403.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XNVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.