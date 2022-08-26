GoByte (GBX) Price Down 3.8% This Week

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. GoByte has a total market cap of $81,982.31 and $18.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.