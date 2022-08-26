Wallet Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,897.00 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wallet Swap

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wallet Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wallet Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

