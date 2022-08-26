DePay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $470,925.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
DePay Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DePay
