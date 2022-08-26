DePay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $470,925.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

