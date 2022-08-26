TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.34.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.