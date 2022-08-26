Short Interest in Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Drops By 87.5%

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TYIBF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

About Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.

Türkiye Is Bankasi AS engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial, Retail and Private, Treasury Operations and Investment Activities. The Corporate and Commercial segment provides services to the large corporations, small and medium sized enterprises, and other trading companies within the course of its corporate and commercial operations through various financial media.

