Short Interest in Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Drops By 87.5%

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TYIBF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
About Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
