Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Drops By 70.6%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $116.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.71. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $124.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux raised u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

