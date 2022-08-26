Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 86.5%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the July 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.56 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

