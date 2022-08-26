Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.04 on Friday. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
Urbana Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.