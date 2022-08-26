Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.04 on Friday. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

