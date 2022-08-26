Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 111.1%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

