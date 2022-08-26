Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 111.1%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.
About Tsumura & Co.
