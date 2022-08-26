U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Stock Up 100.0 %

U.S. Energy Initiatives stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

