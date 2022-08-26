GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,401 ($16.93) on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,652.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,669.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

