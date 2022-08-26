Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $113.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.