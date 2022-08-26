Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Increases By 532.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 532.6% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNCRY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

UNCRY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

