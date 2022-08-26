Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Assertio Stock Performance
Assertio stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
