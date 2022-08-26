Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

