WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Performance

TVTV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

