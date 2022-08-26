WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Performance
TVTV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
