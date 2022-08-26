Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Unicharm Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.12 on Friday. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Unicharm
