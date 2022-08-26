Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.12 on Friday. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Unicharm

See Also

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

