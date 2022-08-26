Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Grows By 12,500.0%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.70.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

