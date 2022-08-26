MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

