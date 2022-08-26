Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,938,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 1.4 %

ALLE opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

