Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,557,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.