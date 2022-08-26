TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 687,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SoFi Technologies worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,246,196.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,246,196.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $299,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 192,197 shares of company stock worth $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

