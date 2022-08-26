Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,240 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $15.51 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

