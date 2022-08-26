TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,378 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.82 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

