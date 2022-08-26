Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in SEA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,583,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $354,232,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SEA stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

