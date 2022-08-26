Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $102.94 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

