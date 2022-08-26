Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

ENPH opened at $299.81 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

