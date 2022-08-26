Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

